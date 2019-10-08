Home

Chris Groover, 27, of Winder, Ga., passed away Oct. 4, 2019. Chris was born March 13, 1992, and was of the Baptist denomination. He was a self-employed contractor.

Surviving are his mother and stepfather, Pam and Dr. John House of Brunswick, Ga.; father, Mark and Jennifer Groover; fianc e, Hollis Dotson; stepson, Corbin Stinchcomb; brother, Rodney Hughes; sister and brother-in-law, Jessica and Wayne Sheriff, all of Winder, Ga.; step-siblings Shannon Baxter of Winder; David House of Athens, Ga., Paul House of Gainesville, Ga., Mary Beth Delay of Statham, Ga., and Mahlon Williams of Athens, Ga.

The funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in the chapel of Carter Funeral Home, in Winder. Interment was in Rose Hill Cemetery.

The family received friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements where online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.com.

The Brunswick News, October 8, 2019
