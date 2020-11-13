1/
Christian Scott Strickland
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christian Strickland

Christian Scott Strickland, 29, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Jack Campbell and Charles Ribbron; and cousin, Seth.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Strickland; sons, Kayden Strickland and stepson, Trent Braley; daughter, Paysley Strickland; grandmother, Vickie Ribbron; brothers, Ryan Lee Miller and Josh Gale; father, Iain Moran of Manchester, England; mother, Rachel Strickland; uncles, Scott Strickland (Megan) and Brandon Strickland; aunt, Rachel Lewis (Kevin), cousins, Austin Strickland, Emiley Strickland, Scott Strickland Jr., Myles Strickland, Abigail Strickland and Clayton Stafford; great-grandparent, Dorothy Campbell; great-aunts and great-uncles, Kathy Breese (Danny), Betty Ribbron, Cindy Mitchell (Eddie), Chuck Ribbron (Patricia); and best friends, Justin Pickren and Steven Durepo.

Christian was an avid shark fisherman and was on a fishing team, hunter, dedicated daddy and good son. He worked as an HVAC technician with Certified Electric. He will be greatly missed and was loved by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 12, 2020
You were the light of life. You were my baby boy too. You were my candle and on November 8, 2020 my candle burned out. I love you.
Vickie Ribbron
Grandparent
November 11, 2020
Cynthia Brunson
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
Cynthia Brunson
Acquaintance
November 11, 2020
RACHEL STRICKLAND
Mother
November 11, 2020
RACHEL STRICKLAND
Mother
November 11, 2020
RACHEL STRICKLAND
Mother
November 11, 2020
My beautiful baby boy i promise you I will love for eternity. I promise to take care of your beautiful babies. Until I can hold hand again I will hold you in my heart.
RACHEL STRICKLAND
Mother
November 11, 2020
Christian I miss n love u brother won't NVR forget the talks of ur shark fishing days U R MISSED N LOVED BY SO MANY PEOPLE...CRANK THOSE SPEAKERS N FISH ON NEPHEW.....
Billy Middaugh
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved