Christian Scott Strickland, 29, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020.



He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Jack Campbell and Charles Ribbron; and cousin, Seth.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara Strickland; sons, Kayden Strickland and stepson, Trent Braley; daughter, Paysley Strickland; grandmother, Vickie Ribbron; brothers, Ryan Lee Miller and Josh Gale; father, Iain Moran of Manchester, England; mother, Rachel Strickland; uncles, Scott Strickland (Megan) and Brandon Strickland; aunt, Rachel Lewis (Kevin), cousins, Austin Strickland, Emiley Strickland, Scott Strickland Jr., Myles Strickland, Abigail Strickland and Clayton Stafford; great-grandparent, Dorothy Campbell; great-aunts and great-uncles, Kathy Breese (Danny), Betty Ribbron, Cindy Mitchell (Eddie), Chuck Ribbron (Patricia); and best friends, Justin Pickren and Steven Durepo.



Christian was an avid shark fisherman and was on a fishing team, hunter, dedicated daddy and good son. He worked as an HVAC technician with Certified Electric. He will be greatly missed and was loved by all who knew him.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 13, 2020



