Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 265-6454
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
4407 Us Hwy 17 N
Brunswick, GA 31525
Christina Campbell Obituary
Dr. Christina Campbell, 69, of St. Simons Island, passed away Feb. 5, 2020, at Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville, Fla.

Christina was born March 13, 1950, in Birmingham, England, to Bill and Betty Smith. She had joint citizenship with the U.S. and U.K. and was an anesthesiologist. During her distinguished medical career, she practiced in the U.K., Montreal, and Indianapolis, before retiring to live on St. Simons, in 2007.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, Dr. John Campbell of St. Simons; her father, Bill Smith of Water Orton, England; her sister, Theresa Lee (David) of Uplyme, England; her sons, Stuart Campbell and Andrew Campbell (Kelly) of Tempe, Ariz.; grandsons, Jack and Max Campbell of Tempe, Ariz.; sister-in-law, Carol Patton (Hal) of Pensacola; and numerous aunts, uncles, a niece and nephews and their spouses and children.

A celebration of Christina's life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13 at Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home, 4407 U.S. Highway 17 N. Brunswick.

Family and friends are welcomed to come and share memories that they had with Christina.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 11, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 11, 2020
