Christina Turner



The funeral service for Christina O. Turner, of Darien, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Darien Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery, in Glennville.



A walk-through visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



She is survived by her husband, Charles Turner; children and siblings.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 26, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store