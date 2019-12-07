|
Christine Couey
Christine Brantley Couey, born Aug. 26, 1928, in Wheeler County, died Nov. 30, 2019, at 91 years old.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Carrie Lee Brantley; and husband of 63 years, Jerone Couey, who died in 2008.
Mrs. Couey is survived by one sister, Geraldine Peebles of McRae, Ga.; one nephew, Tim Peebles of Troutman, N.C.; one niece, Pam Lariscy (Mike) of Brunswick, Ga.; great-nieces, Kellen Lariscy of Brunswick, Ga., Kandace McHargue (Jake) of Brunswick, Ga., Karmin Miller (Drew) of Acworth, Ga., and Emily Peebles of Raleigh, N.C.; and great-great-nephews, Easton McHargue of Brunswick, Ga., and baby Miller, due in March.
Mr. and Mrs. Couey were residents of Brunswick since 1957. Mrs. Couey was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She worked at the Glynn County Tag Office for 15 years, before retiring to be a homemaker.
A graveside service was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Alamo City Cemetery.
Towns Funeral Home of Alamo was in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 7, 2019