Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Hinkle Brown


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Hinkle Brown Obituary
Christine Brown

Christine Hinkle Brown, 50, of Brunswick, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

The family will host a celebration of Christine's life at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the family's residence.

Christine was born Oct. 22, 1969, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to William Charles and Irene Estelle Turner Hinkle. She had lived most of her life in Brunswick, and attended Wallace Community College in Selma, Ala., where she became licensed in cosmetology. In Brunswick, she was employed with International Auto Processing as an inspector with Volvo, and was a loving wife and mother.

Survivors include her husband, Johnny Brown; children, John William Brown (Carol Elliot) of Panama City Beach, Fla., Rebecca Williams (Caleb) of Birmingham, Ala.; a brother, Keith Lee; sisters, Janet Jackson, Gail Rowlett and Pam Wolff; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 8, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -