Christine Brown
Christine Hinkle Brown, 50, of Brunswick, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
The family will host a celebration of Christine's life at noon Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the family's residence.
Christine was born Oct. 22, 1969, in Myrtle Beach, S.C., to William Charles and Irene Estelle Turner Hinkle. She had lived most of her life in Brunswick, and attended Wallace Community College in Selma, Ala., where she became licensed in cosmetology. In Brunswick, she was employed with International Auto Processing as an inspector with Volvo, and was a loving wife and mother.
Survivors include her husband, Johnny Brown; children, John William Brown (Carol Elliot) of Panama City Beach, Fla., Rebecca Williams (Caleb) of Birmingham, Ala.; a brother, Keith Lee; sisters, Janet Jackson, Gail Rowlett and Pam Wolff; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, January 8, 2020
