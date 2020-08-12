1/1
Christine Ramsey "Chrissy" Bundy
1960 - 2020
Christine "Chrissy" Ramsey Bundy, of White Oak, Ga., passed away peacefully after a brief battle with cancer. Chrissy was born on Jan. 22, 1960, in Watertown, N.Y., to Kathleen and Howard Ramsey.

She was raised in Copenhagen, N.Y., but had been a resident of the St. Simons area for many years. Chrissy could light up a room, and many will remember her smile, her big blue eyes and her infectious laugh. She had most recently worked at Evelyn Talman on both St. Simons Island and Amelia Island, where she enjoyed helping customers who appreciated her sense of style. Chrissy had a true passion for life, her family, and her four-legged pets, including the many strays she adopted! There was not a craft she was not willing to try, nor a recipe she was not willing to attempt, some with more success than others.

She is survived by her husband, Dale Bundy; daughter-in-law, Bree Davis (Tim); grandchildren, Morgan and Jake; two brothers and a sister, Howard John Ramsey, David Ramsey and Rebecca Horeth; her sister-in-law, Susan Thrasher (Lee); and nieces and nephews. Chrissy will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.

Due to COVID-19, no service is planned at this time.

In honor of her memory, a donation may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525. Donations can be made online at Hospice of the Golden Isles on thehome page "Giving" tab, or to a charity of your choice.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online guestbook at www.allisonmemorialchapelandfuneralhome.com

Allison Memorial Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 12, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 12, 2020.
