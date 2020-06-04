Christopher MacDonald
Christopher Gadsden MacDonald, 73, of St. Simons Island, departed his life Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A graveside memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Christ Church Frederica Cemetery, with Father Tom Purdy officiating.
Born Feb. 27, 1947, in East Orange, N.J., to the late Charles Paul MacDonald Jr. and Margaret M. MacDonald, he was a graduate of Glynn Academy. Mr. MacDonald attended the University of Georgia and Brunswick Junior College. He had lived most of his life in Glynn County, and was a retired lieutenant with the Glynn County Fire Department. Mr. MacDonald was a member of Christ Church Frederica, and an avid model railroader.
Survivors include his brother, Charles "Chuck" Paul MacDonald III and wife, June, of Clifton, Va.; a nephew, Chad MacDonald of Oakton, Va.; and niece, Margaret MacDonald Carter of Lancaster, Pa.
Memorials may be made to Christ Church Frederica or the charity of your choice.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, June 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 4, 2020.