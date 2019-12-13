Home

Christopher Lavarell Robinson Obituary
Christopher Robinson

Christopher Lavarell Robinson died Dec. 1 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Philadelphia Overcomers Church, 3701 Darien Highway, with interment to follow in Rising Daughter Cemetery.

Public viewing will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday at Brunswick Funeral Home.

The procession will leave from 3323 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., in Brunswick.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 13, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 13, 2019
