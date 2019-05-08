|
Christopher Earnhardt
Christopher Lee Earnhardt, 48, of St. Simons Island, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
A private graveside service will be held Friday at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, May 8, 2019
