Christopher Cummings
Christopher Maurice Cummings died April 16 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Ebenezer Cemetery, in Eulonia.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
He is survived by his parents, Renicka Jackson and George Christopher Cummings; siblings, Chymari M. Cummings, Cedijah M. Cummings, Chamari M. Cummings, Chrishai Cummings, Christian Cummings, George A. Cummings, Trenton A. Cummings and Tristan Cummings; grandparents, John W. Jackson, Willie Mae Cummings and George Cummings; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 22, 2020
