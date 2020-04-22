Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Graveside service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Cemetery
Eulonia, GA
View Map
Christopher Maurice Cummings

Christopher Maurice Cummings Obituary
Christopher Cummings

Christopher Maurice Cummings died April 16 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Ebenezer Cemetery, in Eulonia.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 5-8 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

He is survived by his parents, Renicka Jackson and George Christopher Cummings; siblings, Chymari M. Cummings, Cedijah M. Cummings, Chamari M. Cummings, Chrishai Cummings, Christian Cummings, George A. Cummings, Trenton A. Cummings and Tristan Cummings; grandparents, John W. Jackson, Willie Mae Cummings and George Cummings; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 22, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 22, 2020
