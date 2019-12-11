|
Cindy Bennett
Cindy Holton Bennett, 58, of Waynesville, died Saturday at Effingham Hospital in Springfield.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill Manning officiating.
The family requests, in lieu of customary remembrances, contributions to s, Glynn County Lions Club or Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, December 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 11, 2019