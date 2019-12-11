Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Resources
More Obituaries for Cindy Bennett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cindy Holton Bennett

Send Flowers
Cindy Holton Bennett Obituary
Cindy Bennett

Cindy Holton Bennett, 58, of Waynesville, died Saturday at Effingham Hospital in Springfield.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. today at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Bill Manning officiating.

The family requests, in lieu of customary remembrances, contributions to s, Glynn County Lions Club or Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, December 11, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cindy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -