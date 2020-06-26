Or Copy this URL to Share

Cintia Rodriguez



Cintia Medina Rodriguez, 11, of Brunswick, died Sunday at her residence.



A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020



