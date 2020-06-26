Cintia Medina Rodriguez
Cintia Rodriguez

Cintia Medina Rodriguez, 11, of Brunswick, died Sunday at her residence.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. today at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, June 26, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
