Clara Burgstiner
On Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Clara Doyle Burgstiner, 77, of Brunswick, Ga., after an extended illness, went home to be with the Lord.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Glyndale Baptist Church, with Pastor Ken Creekmore officiating. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Ladies Friendship Sunday School Class and members of the Redeemed Sunday School Class.
Clara was a loving wife of 59 years, a homemaker and exceptional cook. A dedicated mother to one daughter and two sons, with three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, she was a faithful member of Glyndale Baptist Church of Brunswick for 43 years, where she served on various ministries as well as a Sunday School teacher in the Children's Department for several years. Clara was preceded in death by her mother, Dahlia Cail Doyle; father, Newt Doyle; and brother Newt Doyle Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Harley Clinton Burgstiner of Brunswick; daughter, Karen Burgstiner Quinn (Tom); son, David Timothy Burgstiner; and son, Adam Ryan Burgstiner (Tracy); granddaughter, Kristen Holt; grandson, Austin Park; granddaughter, Carley Burgstiner; great-granddaughter, Mary Blasingame; great-grandson, Carter Hanson; sister, Shirley Shields; brother, Jerry Doyle (Dot); and sister, Yvonne Woods (Robert).
The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday at Glyndale Baptist Church.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Glyndale Baptist Church TWG Fund.
"My Memories of Clara"
My first thought about Clara is ... "To know Clara is to love her." The beauty of her wonderful smile was matched only by her beautiful heart. She was one of the most tender, kind, compassionate women I have ever known. - Clint
Favorite Bible Verse - Philippians 4:19
And my God will meet all your needs according to his glorious riches in Christ Jesus.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 7, 2019