Clarence Smith III
Clarence Ethen Smith III, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a long illness.
Clarence was born in 1949 in Vienna, Ga., to the Rev. C.E. Smith Jr. and Kathleen Howell Smith. Being the son of a United Methodist minister, he lived in many South Georgia communities as he grew up. He was graduated from Valdosta High School and Georgia Institute of Technology. He operated a lawn care service in Brunswick. He was a deeply devoted Christian and student of the Bible. He attended Taylor's United Methodist Church and Christian Renewal Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Burch Smith; his parents, the Rev. C. E. Smith Jr. and Kathleen Howell Smith; and his stepmother, Virginia Ripley Smith.
He is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Blume Webster; grandchildren, Ariana and Aidan Webster; stepdaughter, Allyson Wraggs; four brothers; four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Taylor's United Methodist Church, in Brunswick.
Donations in his memory may be made to Christian Renewal Church or Taylor's United Methodist Church of Brunswick.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com
, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 24, 2020