Clarence Smith IIIClarence Ethen Smith III, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a long illness.Clarence was born in 1949 in Vienna, Ga., to the Rev. C.E. Smith Jr. and Kathleen Howell Smith. Being the son of a United Methodist minister, he lived in many South Georgia communities as he grew up. He was graduated from Valdosta High School and Georgia Institute of Technology. He operated a lawn care service in Brunswick. He was a deeply devoted Christian and student of the Bible. He attended Taylor's United Methodist Church and Christian Renewal Church.He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Burch Smith; his parents, the Rev. C. E. Smith Jr. and Kathleen Howell Smith; and his stepmother, Virginia Ripley Smith.He is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Blume Webster; grandchildren, Ariana and Aidan Webster; stepdaughter, Allyson Wraggs; four brothers; four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Taylor's United Methodist Church, in Brunswick.Donations in his memory may be made to Christian Renewal Church or Taylor's United Methodist Church of Brunswick.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, September 24, 2020