Clarence Ethen Smith III
Clarence Ethen Smith III, 71, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, after a long illness.

Clarence was born in 1949 in Vienna, Ga., to the Rev. C.E. Smith Jr. and Kathleen Howell Smith. Being the son of a United Methodist minister, he lived in many South Georgia communities as he grew up. He was graduated from Valdosta High School and Georgia Institute of Technology. He operated a lawn care service in Brunswick. He was a deeply devoted Christian and student of the Bible. He attended Taylor's United Methodist Church and Christian Renewal Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan Burch Smith; his parents, the Rev. C. E. Smith Jr. and Kathleen Howell Smith; and his stepmother, Virginia Ripley Smith.

He is survived by his daughter, Adrienne Blume Webster; grandchildren, Ariana and Aidan Webster; stepdaughter, Allyson Wraggs; four brothers; four sisters; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Taylor's United Methodist Church, in Brunswick.

Donations in his memory may be made to Christian Renewal Church or Taylor's United Methodist Church of Brunswick.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 24, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 24, 2020.
