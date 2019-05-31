Claud Mershon



Dr. Claud Conrad Mershon Jr., 78, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on May 25, 2019. He and his wife, Janet Marie Mershon, shared 59 years of marriage together.



Born in Orlando, Fla., he was the son of Claud and Irene Mershon. He attended Georgia Tech. An entrepreneur, Conrad was a Christian counselor, a hunter, a pilot, FAA certified mechanic and the former owner and CEO of Turbines International.



Devoted husband, father and grandfather, Conrad loved the Lord and his family. He belonged to Fairway Christian Church, in The Villages, Fla. He and Janet helped to begin Missions Ablaze in Durban, South Africa, and served on the board. Through Missions Ablaze, thousands of families and children have been fed and cared for. While living on St. Simons Island, Ga., he began and ran the Life's Answers Counseling Center for 12 years. Conrad enjoyed working with his hands, and it sometimes seemed there was nothing he couldn't repair, including his favorite 1938 show-worthy antique Morris Minor.



He is survived by his spouse, Janet; children, Kathleen Marie (daughter) and Bruce McClenahan and William (son) and Kimberly Mershon. His grandchildren are Tucker Mershon, Reese Mershon, Alex Mershon Abby (McClenahan) Timson, Zachary McClenahan and Kathleen E. McClenahan.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Christian Renewal Church of St. Simons, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, with interment following in Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, on St. Simons Island.



The viewing will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service.



Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Missions Ablaze, in care of Christian Renewal Church, St. Simons Island, Ga.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 31, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 31, 2019