Music Funeral Home/Satilla Crematory
1503 Tebeau St
Waycross, GA 31501
(912) 283-1414
Claude Daniel "Danny" Hendrix Jr.

Claude Daniel "Danny" Hendrix Jr. Obituary
Danny Hendrix, Jr.

Claude Daniel "Danny" Hendrix Jr., 68, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his residence near Atkinson, Ga., following a brief illness.

He started working with BellSouth and retired as a technician with AT&T in Brunswick after more than 30 years of service.

Survivors include his mother Vilma "Wim" Hendrix of Waycross; two brothers, Mark Hendrix and Neal Hendrix (wife, Kathy), all of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Jessica Hendrix, Chloe McKeown, Gunter Hendrix and Griffin Hendrix, all of Waycross; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and an honorary brother, Reese Acklyn of Brunswick.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home.

Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com

Music Funeral Home of Waycross is in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 8, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 8, 2019
