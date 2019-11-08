|
|
Danny Hendrix, Jr.
Claude Daniel "Danny" Hendrix Jr., 68, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at his residence near Atkinson, Ga., following a brief illness.
He started working with BellSouth and retired as a technician with AT&T in Brunswick after more than 30 years of service.
Survivors include his mother Vilma "Wim" Hendrix of Waycross; two brothers, Mark Hendrix and Neal Hendrix (wife, Kathy), all of Waycross; nieces and nephews, Jessica Hendrix, Chloe McKeown, Gunter Hendrix and Griffin Hendrix, all of Waycross; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and an honorary brother, Reese Acklyn of Brunswick.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday at Music Funeral Home.
Sympathy can be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com
Music Funeral Home of Waycross is in charge of arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 8, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 8, 2019