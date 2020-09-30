1/
Claude Guest Jr.

Claude Olford Guest Jr., 74, of Hortense, Ga., died on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Altamaha Healthcare Center in Jesup, Ga.

He was born on Sept. 12, 1946, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Claude and Rosalee Guest. As soon as he was big enough, he went to work on a commercial fishing boat with his father. He worked construction for a period of time in Jacksonville and then returned to Brunswick to work for King and Prince Seafood for 30 years.

Claude was preceded by sisters, Ruth Willis and Mary Head; and numerous cousins.

Survivors include his nephews, Wallace Coston (Wendy) and Robert Willis; nieces, Connie Sorrels, and Tina Willis; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

The funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Brunswick Memorial Park with Dr. Bruce Hedgepeth officiating.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Roosevelt Harris Jr. Senior Center, 2007 I St., Brunswick, GA 31520.

Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is honored to handle the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 30, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 30, 2020.
Guest Book

