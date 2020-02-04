|
|
|
Claudine Davis
Claudine "Dena" Roquemore Davis, 91, died Saturday at St. Anne Terrace in Atlanta.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Christ Church, on St. Simons Island.
Burial will follow in Christ Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Christ Church, Frederica, on St. Simons Island.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, February 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 4, 2020