Dena Davis
Claudine "Dena" Roquemore Davis, 91, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at St. Anne's Terrace in Atlanta, Ga. A native of Atlanta, Dena was born July 22, 1928, to the late Augustus Clay Roquemore and the late Prima Claudine Welsh Roquemore.
Dena's home for many years was Scarsdale, N.Y., where she raised her children and was the wife of Jack Davis, the noted cartoonist.
She and Jack moved to St. Simons Island, Ga., where they spent many summers in the area with their family since the 1960s. Dena enjoyed loving life, her friends, Christ Church, golf and entertaining family and friends. During their over 30 years here, Dena and Jack especially enjoyed relaxing on their porch at any time of the day watching the Hampton River go by. She will be remembered for her spunk and lively personality.
In addition to her parents, Dena was preceded in death by her loving husband Jack Davis, who passed away in 2016.
She is survived by her son, Jack Davis III and his wife Ann of Atlanta; daughter, Katie Lloyd and her husband Chris of Athens, Ga.; granddaughter, Sara Lloyd Alias and her husband Andrew; and great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Andrew Alias Jr. of Atlanta; granddaughter, Molly Lloyd Knight and her husband Ford of Rome, Ga.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Christ Church, St. Simons Island, Ga. Burial will follow in Christ Church Cemetery.
The family requests, in lieu of customary remembrances, contributions to Christ Church, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 6, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 6, 2020