Clenton Thomas Leggett Obituary
Clenton Leggett

Clenton Thomas Leggett, 55, of Hortense, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Memorial Health Medical Center in Savannah, after an extended illness.

Born in Brunswick, Ga., his parents are Gloria Jean Burgess Leggett of Hortense and the late Geral Leggett.

Clenton was a brick mason who loved his job, fishing and camping.

Survivors include three sons and daughters-in-law, Levi Leggett (Danielle Buckler) of Jacksonville, Fla., Dwayne Barwick (Ashley) of North Carolina and Kenneth Barwick (Kenna) of Pensacola, Fla.; daughter and son-in-law Nicole Davis (Craig) of Brunswick; several grandchildren; his mother, Gloria Leggett of Hortense; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Jamie Leggett (Misty) of Hortense and Todd Leggett of Hortense; a sister and brother-in-law, Kimberly Carter (Scott) of Marietta, Ga.; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.

The family will have a celebration of life at a later date.

Arrangements are with Frye Funeral Home, in Nahunta.

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.fryefh.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 4, 2020
