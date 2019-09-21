Home

Royal Funeral Home
247 West Pine Street
Jesup, GA 31545
(912) 427-4254
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church
3200 Gordon St
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church
3200 Gordon St
Brunswick, GA
View Map
Cleo Drummond Douglas


1925 - 2019
Cleo Drummond Douglas Obituary
Cleo Douglas

Sister Cleo Drummond Douglas, 94, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at the Senior Care Center, in Brunswick, Ga. She was born on May 26, 1925, to the late Madison and Atheira Drummond in Woodbine, Ga. (Colesburg) and she received her grade school education in Camden County, Ga. After moving to Brunswick from Brooklet, Ga., she became a faithful member of Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, where she served on the Pastor's Aide Committee and the Welcome Committee until her health began to fail. She will be remembered for the sweets she would bake to raise funds for the church.

Sister Cleo D. Douglas leaves to cherish her memory one biological daughter, Ms. Dorothy Bryant; one grandson, Harvey Bryant Jr., both of Philadelphia, Pa.; a devoted niece who was like a daughter, Ms. Barbara Green, Brunswick, Ga.; two adopted grandchildren, Hazianna and Quantavius Bostic of Brunswick, Ga.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A viewing will be held one hour prior to the service on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Zion Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 3200 Gordon St., Brunswick, GA 31520. Interment will be in Woodbine Cemetery, in Woodbine. Pastor James C. Edwards, officiating.

Final arrangements are entrusted to Royal Funeral Home, in Jesup, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 21, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 21, 2019
