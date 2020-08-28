1/1
Cleveland "Daniel" Moore
1961 - 2020
Daniel Moore

Cleveland "Daniel" Moore, 59, of Brunswick, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at his home, peacefully surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He is now dancing on the streets of gold and playing a Golden Fender guitar, rejoicing forevermore.

Daniel was born June 5, 1961 in Jesup, Ga., to the late IJ and Alice Moore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Avron Moore.

He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Becky Moore; five children, Bubba Bertholf, Tiffany Kirkland, Ashley Lason (Zack), DJ Moore and Kevin Moore; a brother, Richard Moore (Dot); sisters, Delores Goss, Marice Goss, Bernice Dixon (Jerry); and brothers-in-law, Tinker Benton and William Dunlap (Catherine). Also surviving are 13 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.

Daniel lived in Waycross for over 20 years, recently moving to Brunswick. He was a lifelong musician. There wasn't an instrument that he could not play and play well; but his passion was playing lead guitar. Daniel was the lead musician at Christ Church in Waycross. He dedicated the last 20-plus years to ministry in his own group, GloryBound, and was a member of Chosen of Waycross. He has played with many gospel groups through the years.

Daniel was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, musician, jokester and friend. He was well-known and loved and has touched many lives. All he wanted in life was to make people smile, share his love of music and to share Jesus with everyone he met.

A visitation for Daniel will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., Brunswick. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, with Brother Johnny Batten officiating. Interment will follow in East Palmetto Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Robert Carithers, Alton Cribb, Ike Mohler, Frank Skinner, Jimmy Yarbrough and Donnie Young.

Condolences may be expressed at www.edomillerandsons.com.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 28, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 28, 2020.
