Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Cleveland's life story with friends and family

Share Cleveland's life story with friends and family

Cleveland Vereen, Jr.



Cleveland "June" Vereen, Jr. died Aug. 23. Graveside services were held Sunday in Belleville Cemetery.



He is survived by his parents Cleveland Vereen, Sr. and Gladys (Rickey) Sallins siblings Larry Donley, Anthony Baker, Tabitha Vereen and Melissa (George) Campbell and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 31, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store