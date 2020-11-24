Clifford Dixon



Clifford Harold Dixon, 61, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.



Clifford is preceded in death by his father, Hershel Hickox; sisters, Tammy Crews and Rose Creekmore; and brother, Harry Hickox.



Clifford is survived by his mother, Ronnie Hickox; son, Brandon Dowling; sister, Myra Eades; grandchildren, Ellie Dowling and Ariana Dowling; along with several nieces and nephews.



Mr. Dixon was an avid fisherman and hunter. He worked as a brick mason with Roberts and Jones Masonry.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 24, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store