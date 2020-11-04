Butch Harris
Clifford "Butch" Harris, 76, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Harborview Nursing Home in Jesup, Ga.
Born and raised in Brunswick, Butch was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army and retired from Marine Port Terminals Inc. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillie and Ethel Harris; sister, Faye Harris Enke; and great-granddaughter, Penelopie Dru Begnaud.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Johnson Harris of Brunswick; daughter, Stacie Harris Taylor (Mike) of Brunswick; son, Steven Harris (Melissa) of Statesboro; stepchildren, Bo and Angie Wilkes of Brunswick siblings, Harley Harris (Billie Jean) of Brunswick, Margie Seleski of Cassadaga, N.Y. and Susan Horne (Wayne) of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Steven Harris (Megan), Justin Harris (Rachel) and Shelby Taylor Begnaud (Kody); five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.
Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation Center are honored to serve the Harris family.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 4, 2020