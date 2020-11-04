Butch HarrisClifford "Butch" Harris, 76, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Harborview Nursing Home in Jesup, Ga.Born and raised in Brunswick, Butch was a Vietnam veteran of the United States Army and retired from Marine Port Terminals Inc. He enjoyed fishing and gardening.He was preceded in death by his parents, Dillie and Ethel Harris; sister, Faye Harris Enke; and great-granddaughter, Penelopie Dru Begnaud.He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Johnson Harris of Brunswick; daughter, Stacie Harris Taylor (Mike) of Brunswick; son, Steven Harris (Melissa) of Statesboro; stepchildren, Bo and Angie Wilkes of Brunswick siblings, Harley Harris (Billie Jean) of Brunswick, Margie Seleski of Cassadaga, N.Y. and Susan Horne (Wayne) of Brunswick; three grandchildren, Steven Harris (Megan), Justin Harris (Rachel) and Shelby Taylor Begnaud (Kody); five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be announced.Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home and Golden Isles Cremation Center are honored to serve the Harris family.Family-placed obituaryThe Brunswick News, November 4, 2020