Clifford Charlene Gay Smith, 80, of St. Marys, died Saturday at Life Care Center in Jacksonville, Fla.

The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. today at St. Marys Church, 101 Pine St., in St. Marys. Interment will follow in Pineview Cemetery, in Folkston.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Coastal Camden Funeral Home in Kingsland, Ga. is entrusted with Ms. Smith's arrangements.

The Brunswick News, April 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 24, 2019
