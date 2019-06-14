Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kingdom Church of Christ HULT
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:30 PM
Kingdom Church of Christ HULT
403 7th St.
Darien, GA
View Map
Clifford Stevens McClary Obituary
Clifford McClary

Clifford Stevens McClary died June 9, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Kingdom Church of Christ HULT, 403 7th St., in Darien, with burial to follow in New Laura Grove Cemetery in Riceboro.

Viewing will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home, and one hour prior to the service Sunday at the church.

She is survived by her children, Betty Johnson, Garlin Stevens, Justine Braynen, Louise Scott, Dorothy Richardson, Jeanette (Kenny) McCray, Lois McClary and Theadore Wilson; siblings, E.L. (Nancy) Stevens, Richard (Helen) Stevens, Joseph (Bobbie Jean) Stevens, Ronnie Stevens, George Stevens, James (Cheryl) Stevens, Clara Jenkins, Elouise Pope, Rosa King, Curley Walthour, Jo Ann Curry and Julia Weston; and other relatives.

A native of McIntosh County, she was a 1965 graduate of Todd-Grant High School and was retired.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 14, 2019
