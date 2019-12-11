|
Clinton Winne, Jr.
Retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier General Clinton H. Winne Jr., a decorated combat pilot, educator and family man who was active in church and civic affairs, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, at his St. Simons Island residence. He was 89.
His funeral, with military honors, is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at Christ Church Frederica, with Father Tom Purdy officiating.
Born in Troy, N.Y., to Clinton H. Winne Sr. and Edith A. Winne, he graduated as valedictorian from Lansingburgh High School, received an appointment to the United States Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and from there, was commissioned an Air Force officer. One of his early assignments was as an F-86 pilot at Dow AFB in Bangor, Maine, where he met Claire Lewis, to whom he would be married 64 years and who would prove an indispensable partner as he rose in rank. The military sent him to the University of Michigan for master's degrees in aerospace and instrumentation engineering prior to assignment to important roles in the nascent space program at Cape Canaveral, Fla.
Career highlights include three years as an F-102 fighter interceptor pilot in Alaska, 159 F-4 combat missions during the Vietnam War, command of the biggest bomb wing in the free world at the height of the Cold War and later coordinating foreign intelligence gathering and managing budgets for all U.S. intelligence agencies. His decorations included the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal, Air Medal with eight oak leaf clusters and Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross.
After retiring from the Air Force, Gen. Winne worked in administration at the University of Maine College of Engineering for which he was honored with the title Assistant Dean Emeritus of Engineering and Technology.
The Winnes moved full-time to St. Simons Island in 1997.
A man of deep and abiding faith, Gen. Winne was active at Christ Church, where he ushered for many years. A dedicated Rotarian, some of his closest friends joined him in the Attitude Adjustment group that gathered before meetings. He was past president of the Golden Isles Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. A longtime Sea Island member, he enjoyed golf until almost the end of his life. He also loved skiing. He was an active supporter of the Coastal Symphony of Georgia, the Mozart Society of Glynn County and St. Simons Land Trust.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sandra Weber.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Claire Winne of St. Simons Island; son, Mark C. Winne and wife Kathryn of Atlanta; son, Col. Christopher L. Winne (USA, ret.) and wife Dagmar of Germany; son Scott A. Winne of Chattanooga, Tenn.; grandchildren Jack Winne, Matt Winne, Sandy Winne, Sylvia Winne and Ellen Winne; and brother-in-law, Donald C. Lewis Jr.
The family will receive friends following the service in the parish house of Christ Church Frederica.
