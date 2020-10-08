Rodney Moran Sr.



Clyde "Rodney" Moran Sr. passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2020, at his mother's home in Cannon Bluff, Ga.



He acquired his formal education at Eulonia Elementary School, Todd Grant Middle School and McIntosh Academy High School.



He was united in holy matrimony to Gladys Marie Roberts of Brunswick, Ga.



Rodney leaves to cherish his memories his loving and dedicated mother, Dorothy Moran, Cannon Bluff, Ga.; three daughters, Veronica Armstrong, Brunswick, Ga., Jasmine Reed, Crescent, Ga., and Zorria Moran, Brunswick, Ga.; one son, Clyde Rodney Moran Jr., Brunswick, Ga.; four grandchildren; four brothers, George Sam Moran, Cannon Bluff, Ga., Franklin Thorpe, Eulonia, Ga., Anthony (Caroline) Moran, Savannah, Ga., and Clay Bradley (Elnora) Moran, Darien, Ga.; six sisters, Ollie Turner, Highland Park, Mich., Sandra (Earnest) McIntosh, Harris Neck, Ga., Linda Drake, Shellman Bluff, Ga., Angela (Malachi) Morris, Cannon Bluff, Ga., Donna (Robert) Crite, Midway, Ga., and Arlene (Lorenzo) Reed, Brunswick, Ga.; and other relatives and loving friends.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Point Cemetery.



A walk-thru viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, October 8, 2020



