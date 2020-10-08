1/
Clyde "Rodney" Moran Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clyde's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Moran Sr.

Clyde "Rodney" Moran Sr. passed away peacefully Oct. 5, 2020, at his mother's home in Cannon Bluff, Ga.

He acquired his formal education at Eulonia Elementary School, Todd Grant Middle School and McIntosh Academy High School.

He was united in holy matrimony to Gladys Marie Roberts of Brunswick, Ga.

Rodney leaves to cherish his memories his loving and dedicated mother, Dorothy Moran, Cannon Bluff, Ga.; three daughters, Veronica Armstrong, Brunswick, Ga., Jasmine Reed, Crescent, Ga., and Zorria Moran, Brunswick, Ga.; one son, Clyde Rodney Moran Jr., Brunswick, Ga.; four grandchildren; four brothers, George Sam Moran, Cannon Bluff, Ga., Franklin Thorpe, Eulonia, Ga., Anthony (Caroline) Moran, Savannah, Ga., and Clay Bradley (Elnora) Moran, Darien, Ga.; six sisters, Ollie Turner, Highland Park, Mich., Sandra (Earnest) McIntosh, Harris Neck, Ga., Linda Drake, Shellman Bluff, Ga., Angela (Malachi) Morris, Cannon Bluff, Ga., Donna (Robert) Crite, Midway, Ga., and Arlene (Lorenzo) Reed, Brunswick, Ga.; and other relatives and loving friends.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday in Point Cemetery.

A walk-thru viewing will be from 4-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 8, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
9
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Point Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Darien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved