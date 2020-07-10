1/1
Clyde Wesley "Wes" Herndon
1955 - 2020
Wes Herndon

Clyde Wesley "Wes" Herndon, 65, of Camden County and Brunswick, passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 from Alzheimer's disease. Present with him at Hospice of the Golden Isles were his long-time girlfriend, Patsy, and his sister, Marti. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a kind, gentle and compassionate friend.

Wes was born on May 2, 1955, in Macon, Ga., to the Rev. George Herndon and Cora Anthony Herndon and grew up in several South Georgia small towns. He graduated from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and then Georgia State University with a degree in physical therapy.

He was a man of many talents with an entrepreneurial spirit. He started his own clinic, Coastal Physical Therapy, in Brunswick. Later, he was a physical therapist for Southeast Georgia Health System -- Camden Campus, in St. Marys. He bought and sold land, especially tax auction properties. Some of his many interests were canoeing, scuba diving, bow-hunting and guns.

He decided to take up farming and raise black Angus cattle. He cleared the land himself, putting up miles of fencing and digging a pond with his excavator. He especially enjoyed working with his backhoe and bush hogging with his John Deere tractor.

The light of his life was his son, James, and he loved the time they spent together, especially laughing and horsing around.

His heart also belonged to his girlfriend, Patsy. He could not have been luckier to find such a loving, generous-hearted woman who worked side-by-side with him on his farm and then took care of him and loved him to the end.

He was predeceased by his father, Rev. George Washington Herndon of Brunswick. He is survived by his beloved girlfriend, Patsy Varnadoe Hamilton of Woodbine; his son, James Clark Herndon of Cocoa Beach, Fla.; his mother, Cora Feild Anthony Herndon of St. Marys; and his sister, Margaret Louise "Marti" Herndon of Yulee, Fla.

The family would like to express their appreciation to his caregivers, Jamie, Joshua, Taylor, Wendy, the staff at the memory care unit of Addington Place, and the staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A virtual memorial will be held in his honor at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. You are cordially invited to view the service only by live stream at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEYI0Ad7V6O3NZ_s9MCEwNg

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 10, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
