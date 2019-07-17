Colleen Wyrick



Colleen Annette Wyrick passed away on July 13, 2019 after a brief illness.



A resident of Brunswick since 1963, she moved to the area when her husband was stationed at NAS Glynco. Born October 6, 1929 in Keokuk, IA, she is the daughter of the late Alda M. Leake McCarty and Loyde C. Leake. She is a nursing graduate from Brunswick Junior College and served as an LPN at Brunswick Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Fleet Reserve Auxiliary #30, the Gold Star Wives of America, and attended Lakeside Methodist Church.



Mrs. Wyrick was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Emerson Wyrick; a daughter, Diana LaRue Wyrick Williams and an infant son; and survived by her son, Jeffrey Harold Wyrick (Jennifer) of Edmond OK. She is also survived by grandchildren Jada Rose Williams, Joshua Emerson Williams, and Emerson Vinson Wyrick; great-grandchildren Logan Poole and Tessa McGill; and several nieces and nephews.



During her illness, Colleen was attended to by fellow nursing graduate Malinda Kelly who she described as "the best nurse ever". The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Ms. Kelly for her kindness and professionalism.



The funeral service will be held Thursday, July 18th at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Rev. Donald Combs officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.



Interment will be at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk, IA, on Monday, July 22nd at 11:00 am.



Condolences may be expressed at www.EdoMillerAndSons.com Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 17, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 17, 2019