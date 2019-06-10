Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Pkwy
Brunswick, GA 31525
(912) 264-2444
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Coyle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Jane "Connie" Coyle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Constance Jane "Connie" Coyle Obituary
Connie Coyle

Constance 'Connie' Jane Coyle, 70, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Chapel at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Connie was born September 19, 1948, in Parsons, Kan., to Paul and Rosemary Farrell Coyle. She had lived in Brunswick for the past seven years.

Survivors include her sisters, Cathy Holm (George), of Belleville, Texas, Pat Pike of Brunswick and Chris Coyle of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; brothers, Jim Coyle (Pat) of King of Prussia, Pa., Steve Coyle (Denise) of Star Idaho, a niece, Stephanie Acosta (Edgar) of Houston, TX; and a nephews, Jonathan Coyle and Michael Coyle both of King of Prussia, Pa.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 10, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now