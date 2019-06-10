|
|
Connie Coyle
Constance 'Connie' Jane Coyle, 70, of Brunswick, passed away Thursday at Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick.
A memorial Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Chapel at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.
Connie was born September 19, 1948, in Parsons, Kan., to Paul and Rosemary Farrell Coyle. She had lived in Brunswick for the past seven years.
Survivors include her sisters, Cathy Holm (George), of Belleville, Texas, Pat Pike of Brunswick and Chris Coyle of New Smyrna Beach, Fla.; brothers, Jim Coyle (Pat) of King of Prussia, Pa., Steve Coyle (Denise) of Star Idaho, a niece, Stephanie Acosta (Edgar) of Houston, TX; and a nephews, Jonathan Coyle and Michael Coyle both of King of Prussia, Pa.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 10, 2019
