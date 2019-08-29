|
Corbin Davis
Corbin James Davis, son of Searl S. Davis and Leila Corbin Davis, passed away on Aug. 26, 2019, at the age of 96.
Born in Omaha, Neb., he spent his early life in Plattsmouth, Neb. After high school, he entered Kemper Military Junior College, and after graduation, he was appointed to the United States Military Academy, West Point, N.Y. Since this was during World War II, his studies and training were completed in three years, with graduation in 1946.
During his tenure at West Point, he was an excellent student, and played varsity basketball during the time that West Point was ranked number one in the country, in 1944 and 1945. After graduation, he was assigned to Fort Benning, Ga., for further training, where he met his wife, Sara Lonita Wilson, from Columbus, Ga. After their marriage, his first assignment was with the Army of Occupation in Japan for two and one-half years. During his tour in Japan, his first daughter, Cynthia, was born, and in 1949, the family moved back to Fort Benning, where he was assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division.
The Korean War began in June of 1950, and the 3rd Infantry Division was shipped to Camp Mori, Kyushu, Japan. Following intensive training, the 3rd Division was shipped to Korea, landing at Wonsan. Corbin was assigned command of Company L of the Fifth Regiment, 3rd Division and immediately became involved in heavy fighting with the North Koreans, and eventually, the Chinese. His leadership was very critical during this period when the fighting was so ferocious. In early 1951, while leading his troops on the front line, Corbin was badly wounded by mortar fire and immediately shipped to Japan, and then to Fort Campbell, Ky., for six major operations over 17 months. He retired from the Army with an honorable discharge. For his leadership and bravery, he was awarded two Silver Stars, two Bronze Stars, a Purple Heart and the Combat Infantry Badge.
Returning to the States in 1952, he joined the Blue Bird Body Co., in Fort Valley, Ga. A nationally known manufacturer of school buses, founded, owned and operated by A.L. Luce Sr. Corbin began in the human resources area, and was quickly recognized for his potential in marketing. It was soon evident that he would be the top marketing executive in the company, and through his leadership, he helped elevate the company internationally. Initially, he opened up the market in Central and South America, and expanded sales into the Caribbean. He was named senior marketing executive for the company, opening new manufacturing plants worldwide, became a member of the board and the company's executive management group. He also became the first person outside of the Luce family to have an ownership position in Blue Bird. After 32 years, he retired in 1984 as a member of the Blue Bird All American Hall of Fame.
Having built a home on Sea Island before retirement, he and Lonita moved to the island full-time. He became active in the community, serving as president of the Sea Island Property Owners Association, a member of the Sea Island Club, the Sea Island Round Table and a charter member of the Ocean Forest Golf Club. He was a member of Christ Church Frederica, serving as a member of the vestry and as senior warden, and became involved in the early planning of Marsh's Edge, a retirement community on St. Simons Island.
In February of this year, he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Lonita.
He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Davis Rackley (Eugene Rackley III), Pamela Corbin Davis and Lisa Lonita Davis. He is also survived by two step-grandchildren, Paige Rackley Delany (James A.) and Eugene M. Rackley IV (Julie); and five great-grandchildren.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the special kindness and friendship of Cynthia Gilliard. They also wish to thank the Marsh's Edge staff, both in assisted living and skilled nursing, for their support, affection and exceptional care.
Corbin will be interred at Christ Church, with full military honors, at a graveside memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, with a reception following in the parish house.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial gifts to Christ Church, Frederica, 6329 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island, GA 31522, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, August 29, 2019
