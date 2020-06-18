Corinne McClain
Corinne Louise McClain, 46, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Church Frederica Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 18, 2020
Corinne Louise McClain, 46, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Christ Church Frederica Cemetery, with the Rev. Jeff Miller officiating. Interment will follow the service. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 18, 2020
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 18, 2020.