Corinne Louise McClain
Corinne McClain

Corinne Louise McClain, 46, entered eternal rest Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick, Ga.

Corinne was a native and lifelong resident of Brunswick, Ga., born July 30, 1973, the daughter of Mary Louise Kent and the late Donald Schofield McClain. Corinne was a graduate of Glynn Academy and a homemaker. She attended New Life Sanctuary, in Brunswick, Ga. Corinne leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

She is survived by the loves of her life, her two sons, Dylan Donald Harrison and Bradley James Harrison, both of Brunswick, Ga.; the other love of her life, her granddaughter, Braleigh Faye Harrison; mother, Mary Louise Kammerer of Atlanta, Ga.; sister, Mary Carlson and husband Eli; brother, Kent Sawyer; nephews, Luke and Ian Carlson, all of Atlanta, Ga.; and several other family members.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick, Ga.

A graveside service is to be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Christ Church Frederica Cemetery, where the Rev. Miller is to officiate. Interment will follow the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 19, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 19, 2020.
