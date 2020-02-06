|
|
Cornelia Hamilton
On Feb. 3, 2020, Cornelia "Neill" Buie Hamilton passed away peacefully at Hospice of the Golden Isles after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer's.
Neill was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Folkston, Ga., to the late Archibald Alexander Buie and the late Sara Davis Buie, of Burnt Fort, Ga. She was blessed with one sister, Joy Buie Gill, and a loving brother-in-law, the late Louis Carlton Gill.
She attended Emory University, where she met and married Robert Joseph Sirmans, DDS, who was the father of Deborah S. Watson (Bobby), Lisa Sirmans Rowland and Robert Joseph Sirmans (Caryn).
Neill later married John Morris "Mac" McClurd, who preceded her in death. Of that union, Sarah Cornelia "Cory" Hickox (Michael) was born.
After becoming a widow, Neill reconnected with and married her high school sweetheart, Carl Daniel "Corky" Hamilton, who preceded her in death.
Of those awaiting her in heaven, three of them are her grandchildren, Jacob Samuel Rowland, Alexis Gabrielle Popham and Anna Grace Popham.
She is well-loved by her surviving grandchildren and great-grandchildren, John Trippe Rowland (Johanna), Elise Rowland Nelson (Allen), Clark Alexander Rowland (Shayla,) John Austin Popham and Alyssa Grace Popham, Madilynn, Morgan, Reagan and JT Rowland, and Carter, Connor and Annalise Nelson.
Neill is also survived by her nieces, Zandy, Carlyn and Heather; and a beloved best friend, Joyce Middleton, along with many other relatives.
Neill has left a legacy of love for her family and friends. She was a diligent prayer warrior; someone who always had encouraging words and who gave great hugs. She will be remembered for her ability to worship the Lord through her music. Neill's talent as a pianist was a blessing to all who heard her play. Always known for her infectious laughter, Neill's sparkling eyes and smiles were never dimmed after Alzheimer's had stolen her ability to speak.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at 383 Old Burnt Fort Road, White Oak, Ga.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Burnt Fort Chapel, in Burnt Fort, Ga., with the Rev. Bill Ligon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Clark Rowland, John Popham, Allen Nelson, Connor Nelson, Carter Nelson and Mark Wilbanks.
Honorary pallbearers are Marion Davis, Larry Allen, Stokes Davis, Bobby Watson, Brian Huling, Hubert Manning and Robert West.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Hospice of the Golden Isles for all of their loving care to our Neill.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.
Condolences may be expressed by signing the guest registry at www.shepardfh.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Shepard-Roberson Funeral Home, 526 Oakwood St., Folkston, GA 31537.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 6, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 6, 2020