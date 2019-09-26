|
|
|
Courtney Wayne Thompson
Courtney Wayne Thompson, 74, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 26, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 26, 2019