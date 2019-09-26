Home

Services
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Interment
Following Services
Palmetto Cemetery
3412 Ross Road
Brunswick, GA
Courtney Wayne Thompson Obituary
Courtney Wayne Thompson

Courtney Wayne Thompson, 74, of Brunswick, died Wednesday at his residence.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick. Interment, with military honors, will follow in Palmetto Cemetery, 3412 Ross Road, in Brunswick.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 26, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 26, 2019
