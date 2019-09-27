|
Courtney Thompson
Courtney Wayne Thompson, 74, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, with his family by his side.
Wayne was born July 10, 1945, in Miami, Fla., the son of the late Robert Houston Thompson and the late Bramie Elizabeth Minter; he was also preceded in death by a sister, Margene Thompson.
Wayne attended Wayne County High School and Glynn Academy. Wayne was retired from the United States Army and honorably served his country for 23 years. He was a member of Marshes of Glynn Baptist Church, and the Roland Boutwell Sunday School Class. He enjoyed spending time with his family and cherished each moment spent with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed drinking coffee and reading the daily news.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Loretta Mosley Thompson of Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter, Amy Mann and her husband Neal of Brunswick, Ga.; one son, Robert Thompson, also of Brunswick, Ga.; one granddaughter, Jennifer Burgess of Hortense, Ga.; two great-grandsons, Travis Collins and Michael Burgess, both of Hortense; and one sister, Gail Edwards.
The family will receive friends during the hours of 6-8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Harold Turner and the Rev. Phil Herrington officiating. Interment, with full military honors, will follow at Palmetto Cemetery.
Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present members of the Roland Boutwell Sunday School Class, Bill and Margret Mann, Hilda Burgess, Barbara Ray Brock, Margie Spurlock, Donald Pittman and Earl Rainey.
The active pallbearers will be Dewayne Burgess, Lance Sheppard, David Brancel, Charles Mosley, Tommy Clark and Roy McDowell.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525 or Saved by Grace SE Georgia, P.O. Box 13154, Jekyll Island, GA 31527.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 27, 2019
