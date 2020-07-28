1/
Craig Andrew Hendrix II
Craig Hendrix II

Craig Andrew Hendrix II, 39, of Brunswick, departed this life unexpectedly on July 25, 2020.

Craig leaves behind two children, Craig Hendrix III and Hailie Hendrix; his father and mother, Craig Hendrix Sr. and Bonnie Seis; sisters, Baylie Lane (Matt) and Kallie Michels (Teddy); nephew, Collin Lane; nieces, Chloe Lane and Rowyn Michels; and many other beloved uncles, aunts, cousins and close friends.

Craig was born Oct. 8, 1980, in Brunswick, Ga., and raised on Jekyll Island. Standing 6'3", Craig was a large man, with a larger-than-life personality, Affectionately called "Boo Boo" by his closest family and friends, Craig was extremely intelligent and charismatic, an old soul and wise beyond his years. He approached all aspects of life with ferocious tenacity, never settling for the mundane and vigorously pursuing all that life had to offer. He was an avid reader and a lover of nature and the outdoors, happiest on the beach with his feet in the sand and sun on his face. Craig was a talented artist with a deep appreciation for the arts, and he enjoyed writing and illustrating for pleasure. He loved to socialize and never hesitated to greet family and friends by calling out to them in his big, booming voice. A conversation with Craig always seemed to include the phrase, "You remember back in the day..." He always asked about others and loved to reminisce.

Those who knew and loved him will forever remember his infectious, boisterous laugh and zest for life. Craig will be deeply missed.

A small, intimate gathering will be held for immediate family, to be determined at a later date.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, July 28, 2020

