Croswel ThomasCroswel Wayne Thomas, 83, of Brunswick, died Sunday at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday at United Pentecostal Church, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery. Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, November 17, 2020