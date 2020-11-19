1/1
Croswel Wayne Thomas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Croswel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Thomas

Croswel Wayne Thomas, 83, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

Wayne was born June 1, 1937, in Cotton, Ga., to the late James L. Thomas and the late Mary Etta Moye. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth Joiner, Lamar "Bill" Joiner, Lemuel "Chili" Joiner and Tyrone "Ricky" Thomas.

Wayne was highly regarded in the paper industry for 42 years. He served many mills in Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Arizona, including plant manager for Unaform Inc., in Shreveport, La. Wayne retired in 2001 as mill supervisor of Georgia-Pacific.

Wayne enjoyed playing golf. He recently started taking violin lessons; the first song he learned to play was "Amazing Grace," which he loved so dearly. Wayne left many fond memories and will be sadly missed by all.

Survivors include Wayne's loving wife of 33 years, Jackie Thomas of Brunswick, Ga.; three children, Donna Thomas, Robin Thomas and Todd Thomas. Also surviving are Larry Moye, a double first cousin; and two grandchildren, Matthew and Mitchell Thomas. Many nieces and nephews also cherish Wayne's memory.

The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at United Pentecostal Church. prior to a 2 p.m. funeral service, with the Rev. Danny Webster officiating. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery followed the service.

Serving as active pallbearers were Robert Thomas, Tyrone Thomas, Kodie Thomas, Mitchell Thomas, Matthew Thomas and Heath Walker. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Shurling and Todd Thomas.

Arrangements were entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 19, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved