Wayne Thomas
Croswel Wayne Thomas, 83, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.
Wayne was born June 1, 1937, in Cotton, Ga., to the late James L. Thomas and the late Mary Etta Moye. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Kenneth Joiner, Lamar "Bill" Joiner, Lemuel "Chili" Joiner and Tyrone "Ricky" Thomas.
Wayne was highly regarded in the paper industry for 42 years. He served many mills in Georgia, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Arizona, including plant manager for Unaform Inc., in Shreveport, La. Wayne retired in 2001 as mill supervisor of Georgia-Pacific.
Wayne enjoyed playing golf. He recently started taking violin lessons; the first song he learned to play was "Amazing Grace," which he loved so dearly. Wayne left many fond memories and will be sadly missed by all.
Survivors include Wayne's loving wife of 33 years, Jackie Thomas of Brunswick, Ga.; three children, Donna Thomas, Robin Thomas and Todd Thomas. Also surviving are Larry Moye, a double first cousin; and two grandchildren, Matthew and Mitchell Thomas. Many nieces and nephews also cherish Wayne's memory.
The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at United Pentecostal Church. prior to a 2 p.m. funeral service, with the Rev. Danny Webster officiating. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery followed the service.
Serving as active pallbearers were Robert Thomas, Tyrone Thomas, Kodie Thomas, Mitchell Thomas, Matthew Thomas and Heath Walker. Honorary pallbearers were Doug Shurling and Todd Thomas.
Arrangements were entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com
The Brunswick News, November 19, 2020