Curtis DeWitt Shanks

Curtis DeWitt Shanks, 65, of Nahunta, died Sept. 3 at his residence.

The Rosary will be said at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. The funeral Mass will be held at 10:45 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, with the Rev. Timothy McKeown officiating. Interment will follow in Palmetto East, in Brunswick.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Seminarian Fund of the Catholic Diocese of Savannah, 2170 East Victory Drive, Savannah, GA 31404.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2019
