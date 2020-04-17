Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Cynthia Ann Ishikawa


1953 - 2020
Cynthia Ann Ishikawa Obituary
Cynthia Ishikawa

Cynthia Ann Ishikawa, 66, of St. Simons Island, Ga., passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at her residence.

Cynthia was born May 4, 1953, in New Haven, Conn., to the late Kazutami Ishikawa and the late Frances Kenny Ishikawa. She was a graduate of New England College, and majored in anthropology. Cynthia was a homemaker who loved spending time with her children, and doing artistic work. She leaves behind many fond memories that will be cherished by all.

Survivors include her children Nick Burban and wife, Summer, and grandson, Jack, and Cara and Caitlin Burban; two sisters, Linda Ishikawa and Michelle Robicheau; and brother, Kenzo, Ishikawa.

In addition to Cynthia's parents, she is preceded in death by Dr. Thomas Burban; and sister, Doreen Robicheau.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no services at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium in Brunswick, Ga. www.edomillerandsons.com

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 17, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 17, 2020
