Cynthia Patterson
Cynthia Jeanette Patterson, of Darien, died Sunday at her residence.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Upper Mill Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.
Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.
She is survived by her children, Richard Sullivan and Aronica (Robbie) Knight; stepdaughter, Gloria Moore; a sister, Elouise Roundtree; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, August 13, 2020
