Cynthia Patterson

Cynthia Jeanette Patterson, of Darien, died Sunday at her residence.



A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Upper Mill Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 1-5 p.m. Friday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks are required, and social-distancing protocols will be observed.



She is survived by her children, Richard Sullivan and Aronica (Robbie) Knight; stepdaughter, Gloria Moore; a sister, Elouise Roundtree; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, August 13, 2020



