Cynthia Leigh Jones Powell, 47, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into Heaven's gates Monday, April 22, 2019, with her loving family by her side.



Cynthia was born Feb. 22, 1972, in Waycross, Ga., the daughter of John A. and Linda Jones. She resided her early childhood years in Brantley County. At the young age of five years old, her family moved to Glynn County, where Cynthia graduated with the Class of 1990 at Glynn Academy. She then attended Georgia Southern University, and later graduated from College of Coastal Georgia with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.



With a passion for caring for others, she continued her education at Chamberlain College of Nursing where she earned her nurse practitioner degree. She was the loving wife of Rick Powell and also a loving daughter, mother, sister and friend. She was a member of St. Simons First Baptist Church.



Cynthia was preceded in death by a sister, Maryanne Jones.



Cynthia will always be remembered for her sweet and infectious smile that would always brighten up any room she entered.



Left to cherish her memories are her son, Phillip Taylor Kidney of Brunswick, Ga.; and her devoted husband, Rick Powell of Brunswick, Ga.; and his three children, son, Jake Powell of Brunswick, Ga.; and daughters, Ansley Powell of Atlanta, Ga., and Sarah Powell of Jacksonville, Fla.; her father and mother, John A. and Linda Jones of St. Simons Island, Ga.; her sister, Becky Cookson of Brunswick, Ga.; a niece, Samantha Cookson of Brunswick, Ga.; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard Dennis and Robin E. Powell of Jacksonville, Fla.; and many of her dear friends; and two special friends, Amy Kidney Bullard and Nicole Fletcher Hamilton, who provided abundant love and support during her final months.



Cynthia loved to spend time with her family and friends. She also loved being a mother and was loved dearly by her son. She enjoyed being a nurse practitioner, and helping others. She also enjoyed working in her flower gardens. Cynthia had a genuine love for animals, dogs and cats, and a love for farm livestock. She loved life and she loved Jesus. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.



A celebration of life gathering to honor Cynthia's life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Lake Maryanne, 155 Maryanne Lake Circle, Brunswick, GA 31523, with a reception following the service. Dr. Bill Henderson and Mrs. Alphya Benefield will officiate the service.



The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Cynthia's memory to Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com



The Brunswick News, April 25, 2019