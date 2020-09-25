1/
Cynthia Sellers "Cindy" Gibson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Gibson

Cynthia "Cindy" Sellers Gibson, 63, died Sept. 20, 2020, at Doctor's Hospital of Augusta.

She was a native of Brunswick, Ga., and had moved to Augusta, Ga., in 2019, to enjoy retirement.

She is predeceased by her mother, Betty Sellers.

She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Doug Gibson. She is also survived by her children, Christy Weber (Jon) and Bryan Gibson (Lyndsey); her grandchildren, Henry and Samantha Gibson; her father, Charles Sellers; her sister, Cheryl Sellers (Terry); her niece and nephew, Heather Gunnells and Gavin Sellers; and many more family members.

Private family gatherings will be held in lieu of a public service at this time.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Sep. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved