Cindy Gibson



Cynthia "Cindy" Sellers Gibson, 63, died Sept. 20, 2020, at Doctor's Hospital of Augusta.



She was a native of Brunswick, Ga., and had moved to Augusta, Ga., in 2019, to enjoy retirement.



She is predeceased by her mother, Betty Sellers.



She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Doug Gibson. She is also survived by her children, Christy Weber (Jon) and Bryan Gibson (Lyndsey); her grandchildren, Henry and Samantha Gibson; her father, Charles Sellers; her sister, Cheryl Sellers (Terry); her niece and nephew, Heather Gunnells and Gavin Sellers; and many more family members.



Private family gatherings will be held in lieu of a public service at this time.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 25, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store