Daisy Peek

The funeral service for Daisy Alford Peek, 78, of Milledgeville, will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Williams Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Larry Glover officiating.

The family will receive friends at Williams Funeral Home from 1 p.m. until the funeral hour on Friday.

Mrs. Peek was a native of St.Augustine, Fla., and had made her home in Baldwin County for the past 44 years, moving there from Wyoming. She was predeceased by her parents, Wade Audean Alford and Mary Amelia Howard Alford. She was retired from Georgia College and a member of Emanuel Baptist Church.

Survivors include her husband, William Daniel Peek; daughters, Kristen Peek of Milledgeville and Michelle Steyn of Louisville, Ky.; son Tom Peek of Shellman Bluff; adopted daughter, Angela Brock of Perry; grandchildren, Camille Cowles and Natalie Marple (Justin) of Louisville, Ky.; and four great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.williamsfuneral.net.

Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Milledgeville is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 9, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
1670 North Jefferson Street
Milledgeville, GA 31061
(478) 452-2148
