Danelia Aycock
Danelia "Beth" Graham Aycock, 56, of Darien, passed away Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at her residence.
A service to celebrate her life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 15, 2015, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Adam Cothren officiating.
Beth is survived by her husband of of 34 years, Steve Aycock of Darien; her mother, Mary R. Graham of Darien; two sons, Nicholas Graham (Crystal) of Little Rock, Ark., and Joshua Drury of Darien; a brother, Scott Graham (Mary) of Brunswick; a sister, Gail Bradham (William) of Brunswick; a stepson, Stevie Aycock (Melanie) of Charleston, S.C.; several grandchildren, nieces, nephews cousins, aunts, and uncle, including a special nephew, Charlie Burnstein. Beth is also survived by her special friend, Marilyn Hutto, and many friends from the Cypress Lounge who will miss her greatly. She was preceded in death by her father, Monroe Graham; and a brother, Garry Graham.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 14, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 14, 2019