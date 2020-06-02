Daniel C. McFee
Daniel C. McFee

Daniel C. McFee, PE, retired City Engineer of the City of Brunswick, left this Earth to be with Jesus on May 31, 2020, from complications of leukemia.

Mr. McFee was the son of the late Wilber Ray McFee and Mildred Grace Collins McFee. He was born on Jan. 6, 1949, in Elizabeth, W.Va. He had three older sisters, Neva McFee Bumgarner, the late Sharon Clark-Smith and the late Linda McFee Vaughan, all of Parkersburg, W.Va.; and one brother, Charles R. McFee of Crestview, Fla.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Aldridge McFee; two daughters, Amy McFee Dowdy (David) and Paula McFee Salyers (Gary); and a son, Robert K. Smith (Holly); nine grandchildren, Taylor M. Dowdy, Lillian G. Dowdy, Emma Dowdy, Brandan Bays, Mason Bays, Zoyee Salyers, Sydney Smith, Ella Kate Smith and Avery Smith; and one great-grandson, Hunter Remmington-Lee Bays. He is also survived by several cousins, nieces and nephews.

Mr. McFee graduated from Wirt County High School, Elizabeth, W.Va., West Virginia University, Morgantown, W.Va., and the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala..

Mr. McFee was a West Virginia DNR Reclamation Inspector, federal mining inspector, a consulting engineer, and most recently, a civil engineer for EOM Engineering, Richmond Hill, Ga. He was also an ordained Baptist minister and a 22-year member of the Christian Motorcyclists Association, holding several officer positions.

A memorial service will held at First Baptist Church Saint Simons Island, Ga., at a later date.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, June 2, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
